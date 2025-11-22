Arch Manning Has 6 Total Touchdowns as No. 17 Texas Beats Arkansas, 52-37

Arch Manning passed for four touchdowns, ran for one and caught another as No. 17 Texas beat Arkansas on Saturday, 52-37, to keep the Longhorns clinging to hopes of making the College Football Playoff.

Ranked No. 1 in the preseason, the Longhorns (8-3, 5-2, SEC, No. 17 CFP) will have to beat third-ranked rival Texas A&M on Friday for a chance to make a case they deserve to be in the playoff for the third consecutive season.

Manning became the first Texas quarterback with passing, running and receiving touchdowns in a game. He passed for a career-high 389 yards, and his do-everything day showed how far he's come from the beginning of the season, when Texas struggled to a 3-2 start.

Manning connected with DeAndre Moore Jr. for three touchdowns. Manning's touchdown catch on a reverse pass from Parker Livingstone was an athletic grab where he had to twist his 6-foot-4 frame and reach high to make the play. Livingstone also had a 54-yard touchdown reception.

On his touchdown run at the start of the third quarter, Manning cut twice to elude tacklers before lunging across the goal line for a 31-20 lead.

Arkansas (2-9, 0-7) kept it close early and was within 24-20 at halftime behind touchdown runs from quarterback Taylen Green and running back Mike Washington.

Green threw an interception on Arkansas' first possession of the second half. The turnover set up another Texas touchdown when Manning escaped a sack and found Moore open in the back of the end zone.

Arkansas hosts No. 22 Missouri next Saturday, while Texas hosts No. 3 Texas A&M on Friday.

