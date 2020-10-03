College Football Alabama Sends Early Message To The SEC 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first major matchup of the season in the SEC was supposed to come in the form of the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide.

As it turns out, Alabama is still a cut above, dominating on the way to a 52-24 win.

Here are 3 takeaways from this SEC West matchup.

1. Bama's new weapon on the outside.

With the departure of wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, both first round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, it was believed that wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith would step up and fill the void left behind.

On Saturday, John Metchie III threw his hat in the ring with a monstrous performance, talling 181 yards receiving on just five catches.

Waddle had a stellar game himself with five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown, but it was Metchie who dominated the overmatched Texas A&M secondary. If he is truly this dominant, then Alabama has a three-headed monster at wide receiver on its hands ...

... and the Crimson Tide might not miss a beat in the passing game.

2. Spreading the wealth

Speaking of the passing game, the two big wide reciever weapons weren't the only offensive losses for Alabama to the draft, of course.

Two-year starting quarterback and national champion Tua Tagovailoa was drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the fifth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, turning the keys of the offense over to junior quarterback Mac Jones.

So far, so good for Jones.

Jones shredded Texas A&M's defense for 435 yards and four passing touchdowns to three different recievers. And two of those touchdown passes went for 78 yards or longer.

The Crimson Tide are off to a 2-0 start, and the dominant play of Jones is a big reason why. So far this season, he's completed 38 of 51 passes (74.5%) for 684 yards passing, 6 TDs, and just one interception.

3. The teacher never loses to his apprentice

Alabama has been a well-oiled machine under Nick Saban, consistently playing for national championships since his arrival on campus.

They haven't always won those title tilts, but if there's one thing Saban doesn't do, it's lose to his former assistant coaches.

With today's win over Texas A&M, coached by Saban's former assiatant Jimbo Fisher, he remains undefeated against his understudies.

In two weeks, the University of Georgia Bulldogs will come to Tuscaloose with Kirby Smart looking to become the first assistant to get a win against Saban.

