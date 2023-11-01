College Football Alabama players throw Nick Saban Halloween birthday party Published Nov. 1, 2023 4:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Jolly Old Saint Nick Saban turned 72 on Tuesday, Halloween, and his Alabama players threw the head coach a party, highlights of which the school posted to its Twitter account.

Saban, who appeared surprised when he entered the room, & Co. were treated to Halloween-themed cupcakes for days, as the Future Hall of Famer celebrated his birthday on the Alabama premises for the 17th consecutive year.

Since losing to No. 7 Texas in its second game of the year, No. 8 Alabama has won six consecutive games, improving to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in SEC play. The Crimson Tide had a bye last week, which came after they scored 27 unanswered points to beat No. 17 Tennessee, 34-20.

Alabama has slumped offensively this season, averaging 366.6 total yards (ninth in SEC) and 30.6 points (eighth) per game, instead relying heavily on its defense, which is surrendering just 306.4 total yards (third) and 16.5 points (second) per game. Linebackers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell have combined for 13.5 sacks, while defensive back Caleb Downs has reeled in a team-high two interceptions while also notching 63 combined tackles.

That said, first-year starting quarterback Jalen Milroe has turned a corner in SEC play. After throwing two interceptions and completing only 51.9% of his passes in Alabama's loss to Texas, Milroe has thrown just three interceptions and had a convincing performance on the road against Texas A&M, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, Alabama is set for an epic SEC battle at home against No. 14 LSU on Saturday. LSU beat Alabama last year, 32-31 in overtime, in what was arguably the best game of the 2022 college football season. Said victory for LSU helped pave the way for it to win the SEC West and marked its second win over Alabama in four tries.

Alabama is 201-28 (87.8% winning percentage) across Saban's 17 seasons (2007-present) at the helm.

