College Football
Alabama close to hiring South Alabama coach Kane Wommack as defensive coordinator
College Football

Alabama close to hiring South Alabama coach Kane Wommack as defensive coordinator

Published Jan. 16, 2024 12:28 a.m. ET

Alabama is working to finalize a deal to make South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack its new defensive coordinator, reuniting him with new Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contract details were still being worked out and the hiring would need university approval.

ESPN first reported DeBoer was targeting Wommack as his first defensive coordinator at Alabama.

DeBoer, who was hired away from Washington last week to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, and Wommack worked together as assistants at Indiana in 2019 under Tom Allen. DeBoer was offensive coordinator and Wommack defensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 36-year-old Wommack has been head coach at South Alabama for three seasons, going 22-16 overall and 13-11 in the Sun Belt.

South Alabama's defense ranked 22nd in the country in yards per played allowed (5.01) in 2023, tied with Alabama.

DeBoer is expected to bring most of his offensive staff from Washington, including play-caller Ryan Grubb, to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Alabama Crimson Tide
College Football
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jim Harbaugh reportedly to meet with Chargers Monday about head coach vacancy

Jim Harbaugh reportedly to meet with Chargers Monday about head coach vacancy

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes