2026 College Football Odds: Lane Kiffin, LSU Win Total Set at 9.5

There's a new leader of the pack in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The LSU Tigers moved off former head coach Brian Kelly on Oct. 26, and a little over a month later, named Lane Kiffin head coach on Nov. 30.

Let's check out the Over/Under win total for the Tigers ahead of next season, Kiffin's first with the Tigers.

LSU regular-season win total

Over 9.5 wins: +128 (bet $10 to win $32.80 total)

Under 9.5 wins: -172 (bet $10 to win $15.81 total)

Kiffin sure knows how to make an exit and an entrance.

No need to recap the entire saga, but Ole Miss is entering the College Football Playoff while Kiffin is already in Baton Rouge, with the Rebels program deciding not to allow Kiffin to coach the team in the Playoff.

LSU will represent Kiffin's fifth college head coaching job. He spent one season at Tennessee (2009, 7-6), just over three seasons at USC (2010-13, 28-15), three seasons at Florida Atlantic (2017-19, 26-13) and six seasons at Ole Miss (2020-25, 55-19).

As a head coach, he's had just one losing season, back in 2018 with FIU, when he posted a 5-7 record after going 11-3 in his first year. After that 5-7 campaign, he went 10-3 in his last year with the program, before making his way to Ole Miss.

In his last three seasons overseeing the Rebels, Kiffin posted a combined record of 32-6, going 18-6 in the SEC. He also led the program to three bowl wins over the last four seasons.

Now, back to next year's win total.

As a college head coach, Kiffin has over 9.5 wins (10 wins or more) in seven of 13 complete seasons. He only coached five games with USC in 2013.

LSU is one of the heavy-hitting programs in the sport, but was last a real title contender back in 2019, winning the whole thing behind Ed Orgeron and Joe Burrow.

However, since that 15-0 season, the Tigers have won 10 games only twice in the past six seasons, putting together a 47-28 record in that span.

After Orgeron's time came to an end during the 2021 season, Brian Kelly came in to lead the program from 2022 to 2025.

In his first two seasons, Kelly went 10-4 and then 10-3, with two bowl wins. But in the last two years, the Tigers went 16-9 under Kelly, and he was fired in late October.