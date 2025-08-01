College Football 2025 Utah State Football Predictions: Aggies Ranked 113th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Utah State lands in my Ultimate 136.

Utah State ranking: 113

Last year’s ranking: 104

Top player: S Ike Larsen: Has played in 37 games with 28 career starts — recording 217 career total tackles, 2.0 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups, 9 interceptions and five blocked kicks.

[Utah State's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: In his first season back as a head coach, Bronco Mendenhall put together a 5-7 season for New Mexico, and that is spectacular. Why? Because it was New Mexico's best season since 2016. Now he's in Year 1 at Utah State, where they've seen three consecutive losing seasons but have won nine or more games five times since 2012.

That says the foundation is solid, even if the house needs some work. Let's see what Mendenhall can build with it.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

Utah State Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (+142) Under 4.5 (-176)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

