2025 UConn Football Predictions: Huskies Ranked 73rd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where UConn lands in my Ultimate 136.
UConn ranking: 73
Last year’s ranking: 107
Top player: QB Joe Fagano: Threw for 1,631 yards last season with a touchdown-interception ratio of 20 to 4.
RJ's take: UConn was legitimately great last year, winning nine games and scoring the most points (415 total, 31.4 points per game) it has since 2002. Head coach Jim Mora found something that worked with Fagano and a rushing attack that yielded three backs with 600 rushing yards or more, with 23 touchdowns and 5.2 yards per carry.
The secret sauce? Scoring in the red zone. In 44 trips inside their opponents’ 20-yard line, the Huskies failed to score just three times. The question is, can Mora repeat that success for what is just one of two Independents in the sport?
[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]
UConn Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115)
Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
-
Defining Success For Ohio State, Michigan and Other Top Programs in 2025
'Humble and Hungry': Indiana Isn't Settling Under Curt Cignetti
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
-
UNC Under 7.5 Wins One Of The Most Popular Tickets Across The Country
Which 10 Players Have The Most Single-Game Passing Yards in FBS History?
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
-
Joel Klatt's 2025 College Football Rankings: Does Penn State Stay on Top?
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie
-
Defining Success For Ohio State, Michigan and Other Top Programs in 2025
'Humble and Hungry': Indiana Isn't Settling Under Curt Cignetti
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
-
UNC Under 7.5 Wins One Of The Most Popular Tickets Across The Country
Which 10 Players Have The Most Single-Game Passing Yards in FBS History?
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
-
Joel Klatt's 2025 College Football Rankings: Does Penn State Stay on Top?
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie