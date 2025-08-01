College Football 2025 UConn Football Predictions: Huskies Ranked 73rd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 8:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where UConn lands in my Ultimate 136.

UConn ranking: 73

Last year’s ranking: 107

Top player: QB Joe Fagano: Threw for 1,631 yards last season with a touchdown-interception ratio of 20 to 4.

[UConn's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: UConn was legitimately great last year, winning nine games and scoring the most points (415 total, 31.4 points per game) it has since 2002. Head coach Jim Mora found something that worked with Fagano and a rushing attack that yielded three backs with 600 rushing yards or more, with 23 touchdowns and 5.2 yards per carry.

The secret sauce? Scoring in the red zone. In 44 trips inside their opponents’ 20-yard line, the Huskies failed to score just three times. The question is, can Mora repeat that success for what is just one of two Independents in the sport?

UConn Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115)

