College Football
2025 UCLA Football Predictions: Bruins Ranked 48th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
College Football

2025 UCLA Football Predictions: Bruins Ranked 48th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136

Published Aug. 10, 2025 10:27 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

  • Who do I think is good?
  • Why do I think they're good?
  • What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where UCLA lands in my Ultimate 136.

UCLA ranking: 48
Last year’s ranking: 74 
Top player: QB Nico Iamaleava: Owns an 11-3 record as a starting QB; totaled 2,930 passing yards, 21 passing TDs, 435 rushing yards, and 6 rushing TDs in his career at Tennessee.

[UCLA's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: As QB Nico Iameleava’s relationship with Tennessee grew more acrimonious, it became clear that a divorce was in the making. DeShaun Foster saw an opportunity, and he took it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In what looked like a straight swap, projected Bruins starter Joey Aguilar transferred to Tennessee after Iamaleava transferred to UCLA. And, for the first time in his short career at UCLA, Foster has a former five-star at QB. But Bruins fans know that alone won't fix their problem of breaking through in the Big Ten. They had Dante Moore, who will start for Oregon this season, and all they managed to show for it was a single top-25 win, a city championship over rival USC and an 8-5 record.

With Iamaleava at QB, the team feels like it should have a better passing attack, another capable rusher on the field at all times, and a playmaker when the play breaks down. But that won't matter much if UCLA doesn't improve its rushing attack after ranking 132nd among 134 FBS teams last season.

The slate isn't kind either. UCLA will take on Utah and UNLV in its non-conference schedule, while also playing Penn State, at Indiana, Nebraska, at Ohio State and at USC.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

UCLA Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+126) Under 5.5 (-154)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
UCLA Bruins
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 10 QBs Heading Into 2025 College Football Season

Top 10 QBs Heading Into 2025 College Football Season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes