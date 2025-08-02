College Football 2025 Texas State Football Predictions: Bobcats Ranked 85th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Texas State lands in my Ultimate 136.

Texas State ranking: 85

Last year’s ranking: 55

Top player: OL Tellek Lockette: Started 17 games in two seasons at ULM and 13 games for Texas State last season; in 2023, had the fourth-highest pass block grade among all Sun Belt guards.

[Texas State's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: Fresh off of a decision to leave the Sun Belt and join the Pac-12, GJ Kinne’s Bobcats are looking to improve on their back-to-back eight-win seasons. They'll have three men to choose from at quarterback in Nate Yarnell (Pitt), Keldric Luster (SMU) and former four-star signal-caller Holden Geriner (Auburn).

Though Kinne is likely to call plays as the new offensive coordinator, it wouldn't surprise me to see five-year assistant Landon Keopple get a shot at doing that with so many new pieces around after losing last year’s starter at QB, three of their best receivers and three starters on the offensive line.

Defensive coordinator Dexter McCoil will hope to get a double-digit sack season out of EDGE Kalil Alexander while breaking in 19 transfers on defense.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

Texas State Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (+134) Under 7.5 (-164)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

