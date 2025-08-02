College Football
2025 Temple Football Predictions: Owls Ranked 128th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
2025 Temple Football Predictions: Owls Ranked 128th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136

Updated Aug. 10, 2025 9:30 p.m. ET
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

  • Who do I think is good?
  • Why do I think they're good?
  • What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Temple lands in my Ultimate 136.

Temple ranking: 128
Last year’s ranking: 130
Top player: RB Jay Ducker: MAC Freshman of the Year at NIU in 2021, rushing for 1,184 yards; rushed for 745 yards and 7 TDs at Sam Houston State last season.

[Temple's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: K.C. Keeler, I would like to know what you're drinking on to leave Sam Houston and show up in Philly to take over the program that the American Conference forgot? Is it Tech N9ne inspired? Is it a kind of tea?

I need to know because Keeler won national titles at Delaware and Sam Houston — damn near 20 years apart — and led the former to a 9-3 record in its first year of FBS play. Now, he's at a place where winning five games will feel like a winning season.

He's got a few pieces I like: RB Jay Ducker is one, a back with a 1,100-yard season — four years ago, in FCS. But it's gonna be a tough 2025 with games against Oklahoma and Georgia Tech in non-conference play.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Temple Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (+106) Under 3.5 (-130)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

College Football
Temple Owls
