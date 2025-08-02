College Football 2025 Kent State Football Predictions: Golden Flashes Ranked 136th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Kent State lands in my Ultimate 136.

Kent State ranking: 136

Last year’s ranking: 131

Top player: RB Jordan Nubin: Rushed for 578 yards and 3 touchdowns in the past two seasons at Minnesota.

[Kent State's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Rock bottom. That's where the Golden Flashes were to end the season, and they're starting over with interim coach Mark Carney after former head coach Kenni Burns was dismissed last April.

The goal for this group is simple: climb to No. 135 in these rankings.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

Kent State Win Total Odds: Over 1.5 (-172) Under 1.5 (+170)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

