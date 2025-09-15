College Football 2025 College Football Week 4 Buzz: Indiana Loses Top RB to Season-Ending Injury Published Sep. 15, 2025 3:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Changes at quarterback? Coaches fighting? Rivalries flaring?

College football news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around college football entering Week 4:

RB Lee Beebe Jr. out for year

No. 19 Indiana has lost running back Lee Beebe Jr. to a season-ending knee injury, coach Curt Cignetti told reporters Monday.

Beebe suffered a noncontact injury during Friday night's 73-0 rout of Indiana State. The transfer from UAB was leading the team in yards per carry at 7.7 through three games and was second in yards rushing with 209 on 27 carries. He also ran for one score and had one reception for 7 yards.

Losing Beebe likely means Roman Hemby, the transfer from Maryland, and Kaelon Black will carry a heavier workload starting this week when the Hoosiers (3-0) face their toughest test yet when they host No. 9 Illinois (3-0) in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

QB Billy Edwards still questionable for Week 4

It's still uncertain whether Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. will be healthy enough to play this weekend against Maryland, his former team, coach Luke Fickell said Monday.

Edwards has missed Wisconsin’s last two games after spraining his knee in the second quarter of a season-opening 17-0 victory over Miami (Ohio).

"It’s just going to be day to day," Fickell said. "I think he warmed up Saturday and has continued to do things for us."

Edwards transferred to Wisconsin after playing for Maryland from 2022-24. He was Maryland’s starting quarterback last season and completed 65% of his passes for 2,881 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions as the Terrapins went 4-8.

Danny O’Neil has filled in as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback since Edwards’ injury. The San Diego State transfer has completed 73% of his passes for 520 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has a touchdown run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

