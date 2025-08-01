College Football 2025 Stanford Football Predictions: Cardinal Ranked 88th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 8:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Stanford lands in my Ultimate 136.

Team ranking: 88

Last year’s ranking: 98

Top player: CB Collin Wright: Started in 24 games over the last two seasons for Stanford, recording four interceptions along with 106 total tackles and 10 pass deflections in that span.

[Stanford's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: It's not too many times you hear about a head coach being hired as a one-year rental, but that is what general manager Andrew Luck did. Luck brought in Frank Reich to head coach the Cardinal this season while he searches for a successor to help him rebuild Stanford into a team capable of winning at a high level.

But the program finished 3-9 in David Shaw’s last season and didn't improve in either of Troy Taylor’s two. If Reich can get Stanford to four wins and keep the program from sliding any farther toward downright bad, he'll have earned his paycheck.

Stanford Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (+134) Under 3.5 (-194)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

