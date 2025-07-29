College Football 2025 CFP Odds: Which Power Four Conference Will Send The Most Teams? Published Jul. 30, 2025 11:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Does it feel like the same teams have dominated the college football world year after year?

During the decade of the four-team College Football Playoff format (2014-2023), powerhouses like Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State were consistently part of the field.

Last season marked a significant change when the CFP expanded to 12 teams. And now, another change is coming. The format will no longer guarantee automatic bids for conference champions, and instead rely entirely on national rankings for seeding.

So, how many teams from each of the Power Four conferences are projected to make the Playoff this season?

Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 30.

2025-26 Over/Under Number of Power Four Teams to Make the CFP

ACC teams to make the CFP

Over 1.5: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Under 1.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Big 12 teams to make the CFP

Over 1.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 1.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

SEC teams to make the CFP

Over 3.5: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Under 3.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Big Ten teams to make the CFP

Over 3.5: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Under 3.5: -215 (bet $10 to win $14.65 total)

Since the CFP began in 2014, the SEC has led all conferences with 15 total appearances.

The 2024 season, the first year of the 12-team Playoff, saw both the SEC and Big Ten send four teams apiece, the most of any conference.

Alabama leads all programs with eight CFP appearances, most recently making it in 2023 — Nick Saban's final season. Clemson, representing the ACC, is next with seven appearances.

The Big Ten follows closely behind the SEC in total CFP bids with 12. Ohio State has six (including a championship win in 2024), while Michigan, the national champion in 2023, has reached the Playoff three times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Big 12, led by Oklahoma's four appearances, has a total of seven berths overall. In 2024, only one Big 12 team — Arizona State — made the Playoff field.

The ACC has sent a total of nine teams to the Playoff. In 2024, two teams from the ACC participated, including first-time participant SMU, which joined the ACC last season.

​​Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share