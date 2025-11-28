2025 College Football Odds: Will 'The Game' Turn Into Defensive Struggle?

Another chapter in one of sports' most storied rivalries awaits on Saturday afternoon: The Game between Ohio State and Michigan.

Ohio State hasn’t won this matchup since 2019, and is looking to avoid a five-game losing streak against Michigan, something that hasn’t happened since the 1920s. Last year, Michigan upset the eventual national-champion Buckeyes as nearly three-touchdown underdogs, and a fight ensued after Michigan tried to plant its flag on the field at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State hasn’t lost since that day, and now looks to defeat a Michigan team that can thrust itself into the College Football Playoff picture with another upset win.

So, what can we expect on Saturday?

I like the first half Under 21.5 points scored. Questions linger about the duo of standout Ohio State wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, as both players missed last game with an injury. Will they play, and will they be 100 percent healthy?

With a potential Big 10 title game looming, as well as the goal of repeating as national champs, it’s possible the Buckeyes are conservative with their star tandem, even in a rivalry game.

On the other side of the ball, Ohio State has been dominant defensively, allowing a nation's best 7.4 points per game this season. Michigan has a highly-touted freshman quarterback in Bryce Underwood, but the Wolverines’ passing game is not one that will strike fear into the defense of Ohio State.

With some inclement weather a possibility here, and the status of Smith and Tate up in the air, this could be a traditional Big 10 defensive struggle on Saturday. Look for a low-scoring first half.

PICK: Under 21.5 combined points scored in the first half

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.