2025 College Football Odds: Wager On Longhorns Could Cash For $1.8 Million

They say everything's bigger in Texas.

Maybe that's why college football bettors are backing the Longhorns in a massive way when it comes to the national championship.

At BetMGM, one bettor placed a $300,000 wager on the Horns at +500 to win the College Football Playoff.

If Texas wins it all, that gamble will pay out a total of $1.8 million.

Official BetMGM ticket showing a bettor's $300k wager on the Texas Longhorns to be the 2025-26 national champions

But that's not the only action Burnt Orange has seen when it comes to this market at BetMGM.

At 12.5%, the Longhorns' title odds have the highest ticket count, the highest handle at 19.5%, and they are one of the biggest liabilities, along with Clemson and Penn State.

Additionally, Texas is the most-bet team in the SEC by tickets to be the national champion at the end of the season.

Texas currently sits at +500 to win the CFP after opening at +550.

So will the Longhorns end up winning it all?

According to at least one expert, they certainly have a chance.

"I think Penn State and Texas are going to play for the national championship," Colin Cowherd said recently on "The Herd." "I think Drew Allar is going to be the second-best quarterback in the country to Arch Manning.

"Texas has improved every year under Steve Sarkasian, and they've got five-star recruits at eight different positions."

