College Football
College Football
2025 College Football Friday Night Schedule: How to watch, teams, dates
Updated Aug. 29, 2025 10:58 a.m. ET
Friday nights are back under the lights as college football returns with high-stakes matchups and primetime energy. Check out all you need to know about college football’s Friday night football, including matchups, times and more.
2025 College Football Friday Night Schedule
Week 1 (Friday, August 29)
- Tarleton State at Army – 6:00 p.m. (CBSSN)
- Bethune-Cookman at FIU – 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
- Kennesaw State at Wake Forest – 7:00 p.m. (ACCN)
- Western Michigan at Michigan State – 7:00 p.m. (FS1)
- Appalachian State at Charlotte – 7:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
- Wagner at Kansas – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
- Western Illinois at Illinois – 7:30 p.m. (Peacock)
- Georgia Tech at Colorado – 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Auburn at Baylor – 8:00 p.m. (FOX)
Week 2 (Friday, September 5)
- James Madison at Louisville – 7:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Northern Illinois at Maryland – 7:30 p.m. (BTN)
- Western Illinois at Northwestern – 7:30 p.m. (BTN)
- Eastern Washington at Boise State – 9:00 p.m. (FS1)
Week 3 (Friday, September 12)
- Indiana State at Indiana – 6:30 p.m. (BTN)
- Colgate at Syracuse – 7:00 p.m. (ACCN)
- Colorado at Houston – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Kansas State at Arizona – 9:00 p.m. (FOX)
Week 4 (Friday, September 19)
Week 5 (Friday, September 26)
Week 6 (Friday, October 3)
- Western Kentucky at Delaware – 7:00 p.m. (CBSSN)
- Charlotte at USF – 7:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
- New Mexico at San Jose State – 10:00 p.m. (FS1)
Week 7 (Friday, October 10)
Week 8 (Friday, October 17)
Week 9 (Friday, October 24)
- North Texas at Charlotte – 7:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Cal at Virginia Tech – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Boise State at Nevada – 10:00 p.m. (CBSSN)
Week 10 (Friday, October 31)
- Memphis at Rice – 7:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
- North Carolina at Syracuse – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech – 8:00 p.m. (CBSSN)
Week 11 (Friday, November 7)
Week 12 (Friday, November 14)
Week 13 (Friday, November 21)
Week 14 (Friday, November 28)
- Iowa at Nebraska – 12:00 p.m. (CBS)
- Ole Miss at Mississippi State – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Ohio at Buffalo – 12:00 p.m. (CBSSN)
- Utah at Kansas – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Kent State at Northern Illinois – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
- Arizona at Arizona State – TBA (FOX)
- Army at UTSA – TBA
- San Diego State at New Mexico – 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
- Georgia at Georgia Tech – 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Boise State at Utah State – 4:00 p.m. (CBS)
- Texas A&M at Texas – 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Indiana at Purdue – 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
