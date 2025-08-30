College Football 2025 CFB Bad Beats: Penn State Fails to Cover After Late Nevada TD Published Aug. 30, 2025 8:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Every week in college football, there is usually some form of bad beat.

On Saturday of Week 1, it was Penn State spread and Under bettors who felt the pain thanks to a late score from Nevada.

Let’s check out how it all went down.

Nevada’s late TD burns Penn State spread, Under bets

Penn State appeared to be cruising to a comfortable win over Nevada in its season opener.

Nicholas Singleton rushed for two touchdowns, Drew Allar threw for 217 yards and a score, and the Nittany Lions defense forced three turnovers.

Bettors backing Penn State to cover the massive spread (42.5–44 points) and those banking on the Under (54.5–56.5) were feeling safe — until one scoring drive changed everything.

With less than four minutes left, Nevada mounted a 94-yard drive, capped off by a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion.

What looked like an easy cover evaporated as the lead dropped to 35.

Over bettors, on the other hand, benefited from the final scoreboard, which ended at Penn State 46, Nevada 11, totaling 57 points.

What seemed like a straightforward win for Penn State turned into a textbook backdoor cover scenario — and a reminder that in betting, one final drive can upend that ticket in your hand.

