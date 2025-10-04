College Football
2025 CFB Bad Beats: Late TCU Touchdown Dooms Colorado Spread Backers
Updated Oct. 4, 2025 11:56 p.m. ET

There's nothing like the taste of bad beats late into the night. 

TCU played host to Colorado on Saturday night, and heading into the matchup, the Horned Frogs were favored by 13.5 points. 

Essentially, TCU spread-backers needed it to win by two touchdowns or more, while Buffaloes spread-backers needed them to lose by fewer than two touchdowns, or win outright.  

 

So, with 26 seconds to go in the game, TCU led 28-21, and faced a fourth-and-6 at the Colorado 21-yard line. 

Surely a field goal made sense, right? It was all the Horned Frogs needed to take a two-score lead and essentially ice the game. 

But what TCU needed was not what it wanted. 

Instead of kicking the field goal and going up 10, TCU quarterback Josh Hoover threw a back-corner fade to Eric McAlister for a 21-yard touchdown. 

After tacking on the extra point, the Horned Frogs took a 35-21 lead and the game ended that way. 

And just like that, a straightforward Colorado cover (+13.5) turned into a TCU cover (-13.5) in the blink of an eye. 

 

