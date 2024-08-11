2024 Virginia football predictions: Ranked No. 89 by RJ Young
Virginia Cavaliers Ranking: 89/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 15th in ACC (+20000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Purdue (88), Illinois (87), Wake Forest (86), Boston College (85), Wyoming (84)
Teams behind them: Air Force (90), Pittsburgh (91), Georgia State (92), Washington State (93), Bowling Green (94)
RJ's take: Whatever Tony Elliott did to summon a top 25 win against North Carolina last season amid a 3-9 season ought to be bottled and served at the training table in Charlottesville. In Year 3 of the Elliott era, you’d be right to expect the Cavaliers to begin looking like a winner, but with the 11th-toughest schedule in the country according to opponent winning percentage, that’s a tough ask.
The Cavaliers' gimme on the schedule is a Week 1 opener against a Richmond team that went 9-4 last year and a great candidate to show up to Scott Stadium with the burlap sack out yelling, "put the money in the bag ($450,000)!"
Virginia's only other non-conference games are against Maryland and at Coastal Carolina. Tony Muskett returns to play QB, and he’ll have Kobe Pace in the backfield and Chris Tyree running routes, but goodness, this season is going to test Virginia fans’ patience.
Virginia Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (+100) Under 4.5 (-120)
