2024 Toledo football predictions: Ranked No. 80 by RJ Young
2024 Toledo football predictions: Ranked No. 80 by RJ Young

Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:54 p.m. ET
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Toledo Rockets Ranking: 80/134

Conference ranking: 2nd in Mid-American (+280 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Oregon State (79), Mississippi State (78), Miami of Ohio (77), Houston (76), Northwestern (75)
Teams behind them: Syracuse (81), Michigan State (82), Washington (83), Wyoming (84), Boston College (85)

RJ's take: The Rockets played a soft schedule and took full advantage of it in 2023. While they put up 71 on a hapless Texas Southern, they lost a 30-28 heartbreaker on a fluke play to Illinois. Jason Candle is a man who has been in the mix for a big-time job since he called plays for Matt Campbell as an OC at Toledo.

This year he’ll need to put together an offense that won't be nearly as experienced as it was last year and a defense that ought to compete with Miami of Ohio as the best unit in the league. And since it's Vince Kehres, who came over after winning national titles at Mount Union to call defense, Toledo is on solid ground.

Toledo's Win Total Odds: Over 8.5 (+115) Under 8.5 (-145)

