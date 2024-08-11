College Football
2024 Temple football predictions: Ranked No. 130 by RJ Young
Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:36 p.m. ET
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Temple Owls Ranking: 130/134

Conference ranking: 14th in American Athletic (+35000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Eastern Michigan (129), Charlotte (128), Ball State (127), UTEP (126), Louisiana Tech (125)
Teams behind them: Kent State (131), Akron (132), Kennesaw State (133), Louisiana-Monroe (134)

RJ's take: When former Ohio State RB Tony Alford opted to take a job at Michigan, a source informed me that Stan Drayton was one of the men in the mix to replace him. And I can understand why. Drayton, a successful RB coach, is entering Year 3 after going 6-18 in his first two at a program that has been reliably bowl-eligible for a decade. Losing All-AAC offensive tackle Victor Stoffel to Cal hurt. But losing Warner, his best player, to a conference rival hurt more.

Drayton is looking for Rutgers transfer Evan Simon, junior Forrest Brock or redshirt freshman Tyler Douglas to be his starter at QB. He's also brought a whopping 20 JUCO transfers, including 13 on defense, to try to do better than the 127th scoring defense the Owls fielded in 2023.

Temple's Win Total Odds: Over 2.5 (-120) Under 2.5 (-110)

