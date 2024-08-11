2024 San Jose State football predictions: Ranked No. 110 by RJ Young
San Jose State Spartans Ranking: 110/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 10th in Mountain West Conference (+5000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Sam Houston State (109), Navy (108), Connecticut (107), Southern Miss (106), Hawaii (105)
Teams behind them: Rice (111), UMass (112), Western Michigan (113), East Carolina (114), Nevada (115)
[San Jose State 2024 schedule]
RJ's take: Ken Niumatalolo is about to get medieval. Unshackled from the option attack that held Navy back, he went to the liberal, bohemian, hippie aerial attack with Craig Stutzmann authorized to let it rip out of the run-n-shoot.
And he's gonna do it with brand-spanking new personnel at QB in former Oregon signee Jay Butterfield, who can air it out to Nick Nash and Justin Lockhart. Both could be 1,000-yard receivers by year’s end.
San Jose State's Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (+120) Under 4.5 (-150)
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?