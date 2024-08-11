College Football 2024 San Jose State football predictions: Ranked No. 110 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

San Jose State Spartans Ranking: 110/134

Conference ranking: 10th in Mountain West Conference (+5000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Sam Houston State (109), Navy (108), Connecticut (107), Southern Miss (106), Hawaii (105)

Teams behind them: Rice (111), UMass (112), Western Michigan (113), East Carolina (114), Nevada (115)

RJ's take: Ken Niumatalolo is about to get medieval. Unshackled from the option attack that held Navy back, he went to the liberal, bohemian, hippie aerial attack with Craig Stutzmann authorized to let it rip out of the run-n-shoot.

And he's gonna do it with brand-spanking new personnel at QB in former Oregon signee Jay Butterfield, who can air it out to Nick Nash and Justin Lockhart. Both could be 1,000-yard receivers by year’s end.

San Jose State's Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (+120) Under 4.5 (-150)

