2024 Rutgers football predictions: Ranked No. 36 by RJ Young
2024 Rutgers football predictions: Ranked No. 36 by RJ Young

Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:59 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Rutgers Scarlet Knights ranking: 36/134

Conference ranking: 10th in Big Ten (no odds to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Louisville (35), Texas Tech (34), Maryland (33), SMU (32), Nebraska (41)
Teams behind them: Memphis (37), Auburn (38), James Madison (39), Appalachian State (40), Colorado (41)

RJ's take: Hey, Rutgers is good, and Rutgers returns the leading rusher in the Big Ten, which bears repeating. Kyyle Monagai rushed for 1,262 yards in 2023, with seven 100-yard rushing performances.

Didn’t expect to write that at this time last year, but the Scarlet Knights not only made a bowl game but won one against Miami for the first time since 2014. 

This year’s roster might be Greg Schiano’s best since he won 11 at Rutgers 18 years ago, and he has the most accommodating schedule in the Big Ten: No Ohio State, no Michigan, no Oregon, no Iowa. UCLA comes to Piscataway, and their toughest away game is at the Coliseum.

Could be a Red Letter Day for four consecutive months at the state school of New Jersey.

Rutgers Win Total Odds: Over 6 (-140) Under 6 (+120)

