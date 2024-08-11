College Football 2024 Rutgers football predictions: Ranked No. 36 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Rutgers Scarlet Knights ranking: 36/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 10th in Big Ten (no odds to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Louisville (35), Texas Tech (34), Maryland (33), SMU (32), Nebraska (41)

Teams behind them: Memphis (37), Auburn (38), James Madison (39), Appalachian State (40), Colorado (41)

[Rutgers 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: Hey, Rutgers is good, and Rutgers returns the leading rusher in the Big Ten, which bears repeating. Kyyle Monagai rushed for 1,262 yards in 2023, with seven 100-yard rushing performances.

Didn’t expect to write that at this time last year, but the Scarlet Knights not only made a bowl game but won one against Miami for the first time since 2014.

This year’s roster might be Greg Schiano’s best since he won 11 at Rutgers 18 years ago, and he has the most accommodating schedule in the Big Ten: No Ohio State, no Michigan, no Oregon, no Iowa. UCLA comes to Piscataway, and their toughest away game is at the Coliseum.

Could be a Red Letter Day for four consecutive months at the state school of New Jersey.

Rutgers Win Total Odds: Over 6 (-140) Under 6 (+120)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]





share