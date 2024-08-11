2024 New Mexico State football predictions: Ranked No. 122 by RJ Young
New Mexico State Aggies Ranking: 122/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 7th in C-USA (+7500 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Central Michigan (121), Buffalo (120), Tulsa (119), New Mexico (118), Ohio (117)
Teams behind them: Florida Atlantic (123), FIU (124), Louisiana Tech (125), UTEP (126), Ball State (127)
[New Mexico State 2024 schedule]
RJ's take: Tony Sanchez has one of the most difficult acts to follow in the sport this season. Head coach Jerry Kill retired after leading the Aggies to a 10-5 record with an appearance in the C-USA title game, and the roster was immediately raided. The Aggies might have a hard time winning seven games, let alone matching their 7-2 record in conference play last season.
The good news for Sanchez is he's not only familiar with the team, but was the wide receivers coach for a squad that notched the program's first 10-win season since 1960.
New Mexico State's Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (+115) Under 4.5 (-135)
