College Football
2024 Miami of Ohio football predictions: Ranked No. 77 by RJ Young
College Football

2024 Miami of Ohio football predictions: Ranked No. 77 by RJ Young

Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:55 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Miami of Ohio Redhawks Ranking: 77/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 1st in Mid-American (+250 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Houston (76), Northwestern (75), UCLA (74), Old Dominion (73), Minnesota (72)
Teams behind them: Mississippi State (78), Oregon State (79), Toledo (80), Syracuse (81), Michigan State (82)

[Miami of Ohio 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: Looked at a bunch of rockets from Toledo who had won 11-straight and lit their ass up with a 23-14 win in the Mid-American Conference title game, completing an 11-win season.

Chuck Martin put together a ball club greater than the sum of its parts, moving from 2018 offensive assistant to 2022 defensive coordinator, all but refusing to go for it on fourth down and relying on a turnover-making, score-stopping defense.

They ain't sexy. But they work, and that's enough to win a second championship.

Miami of Ohio's Win Total Odds: Over 8 (+100) Under 8 (-130)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes