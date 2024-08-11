2024 Miami of Ohio football predictions: Ranked No. 77 by RJ Young
Miami of Ohio Redhawks Ranking: 77/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 1st in Mid-American (+250 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Houston (76), Northwestern (75), UCLA (74), Old Dominion (73), Minnesota (72)
Teams behind them: Mississippi State (78), Oregon State (79), Toledo (80), Syracuse (81), Michigan State (82)
RJ's take: Looked at a bunch of rockets from Toledo who had won 11-straight and lit their ass up with a 23-14 win in the Mid-American Conference title game, completing an 11-win season.
Chuck Martin put together a ball club greater than the sum of its parts, moving from 2018 offensive assistant to 2022 defensive coordinator, all but refusing to go for it on fourth down and relying on a turnover-making, score-stopping defense.
They ain't sexy. But they work, and that's enough to win a second championship.
Miami of Ohio's Win Total Odds: Over 8 (+100) Under 8 (-130)
