College Football 2024 Marshall football predictions: Ranked No. 71 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Marshall Thundering Herd Ranking: 71/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 10th in Sun Belt (+1600 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: South Florida (70), UNLV (69), California (68), Jacksonville State (67), Tulane (66)

Teams behind them: Minnesota (72), Old Dominion (73), UCLA (74), Northwestern (75), Houston (76)

[Marshall 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: Purely a Charles Huff play here. In three years, he's been a respectable 22-17 and brought his ability to recruit ballers at Alabama to Huntington, West Virginia. He's seen the kind of turnover (some of us) have grown accustomed to in the era of the transfer portal, immediate eligibility upon transferring, even within conference, and NIL.

He's brought back Seth Doege to run an offense that will feature either Wake Forest transfer Mitch Griffis or Tulsa transfer Braylon Braxton. One of them gets to throw the ball to DeMarcus Harris, who averaged 16.5 yards per catch but hasn't caught more than 24 balls in a season.

Marshall's Win Total Odds: Over 6 (+105) Under 6 (-135)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share