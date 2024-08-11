2024 Marshall football predictions: Ranked No. 71 by RJ Young
Marshall Thundering Herd Ranking: 71/134
Conference ranking: 10th in Sun Belt (+1600 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: South Florida (70), UNLV (69), California (68), Jacksonville State (67), Tulane (66)
Teams behind them: Minnesota (72), Old Dominion (73), UCLA (74), Northwestern (75), Houston (76)
RJ's take: Purely a Charles Huff play here. In three years, he's been a respectable 22-17 and brought his ability to recruit ballers at Alabama to Huntington, West Virginia. He's seen the kind of turnover (some of us) have grown accustomed to in the era of the transfer portal, immediate eligibility upon transferring, even within conference, and NIL.
He's brought back Seth Doege to run an offense that will feature either Wake Forest transfer Mitch Griffis or Tulsa transfer Braylon Braxton. One of them gets to throw the ball to DeMarcus Harris, who averaged 16.5 yards per catch but hasn't caught more than 24 balls in a season.
Marshall's Win Total Odds: Over 6 (+105) Under 6 (-135)
