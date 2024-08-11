2024 Kent State football predictions: Ranked No. 131 by RJ Young
Kent State Golden Flashes Ranking: 131/134
Conference ranking: 11th in Mid-American (+25000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Temple (130), Eastern Michigan (129), Charlotte (128), Ball State (127), UTEP (126)
Teams behind them: Akron (132), Kennesaw State (133), Louisiana-Monroe (134)
RJ's take: After Sean Lewis left for Colorado, former Minnesota RB coach Kenni Burns accepted the head job at Kent State, only to go 1-11.
But Chrishon McCray might be a dude. He caught 41 passes for 610 yards and four TDs as a freshman.
Kent State's Win Total Odds: Over 2.5 (-145) Under 2.5 (+115)
