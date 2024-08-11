College Football 2024 Colorado football predictions: Ranked No. 41 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colorado Buffaloes ranking: 41/134

Conference ranking: 9th in Big 12 (+3000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Memphis (40), James Madison (39), Auburn (38), Appalachian State (37), Rutgers (36)

Teams behind them: Liberty (42), Florida (43), Boise State (44), Louisiana (45), North Carolina (46)

RJ's take: The Buffs had more than 40 players transfer out for the second year in a row. After going 4-8 last year — 3-0 to start and then 1-8 to finish in Pac-12 play — Deion Sanders elevated Pat Shurmur to the permanent offensive coordinator position, hired Robert Livingston to coach the defense and Phil Loadholt to coach what was the worst offensive line in the P4 last season.

Signature signee Jordan Seaton might help keep presumptive first round pick Shedeur Sanders upright — sacked more than 50 times in 11 games — but the entire offensive line at CU will be the focal point of the 2024 Buffs with games against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, Nebraska and a Colorado State that nearly upset them at home last year.

The Buffs scored 31 or more points in six games last year, and they added former FAU standout LaJohntay Wester to the receiver corps, but he will likely make himself felt on special teams as he averaged 19.9 yards per punt return and is All-He Down-There-Somewhere after catching 108 passes for 1,168 yards with eight TDs in 2023.

Colorado Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (-140) Under 5.5 (+120)

