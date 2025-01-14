College Football
2024 College Football bowl game odds: Lines, spreads for every game
College Football

2024 College Football bowl game odds: Lines, spreads for every game

Updated Jan. 14, 2025 10:54 a.m. ET

It's time to dive into the final bowl game of the 2024 college football season.

Let's check out the lines for the championship matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 14.

2024 College Football Bowl Game Odds 

(All times ET)

MONDAY, JAN. 20

No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Ohio State -8.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Notre Dame covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -360 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.78 total); Notre Dame +285 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:30 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
6
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU
5
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ND

in this topic
