2024 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets Michigan-OSU, Eagles-Ravens

I hope you’re all enjoying your leftover Thanksgiving sandwiches.

Last week’s picks went 3-2, and I’m still laughing at that 26-yard field goal by Northwestern (+10.5) to make a 10-3 game a 10-6 game in Ann Arbor.

Michigan marched right down the field to make it 17-6 at halftime and the Kitties didn’t score another point.

Michigan 50, Northwestern 6.

Huge field goal.

Anyway — I’ve got one college football wager and three NFL bets this weekend. Remember, this space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays. These will always be the games I love the most.

Let’s go to work.

2024 Record: (32-28, +1.2 units)

Michigan @ Ohio State (-19.5, O/U 42.5)

The Buckeyes can smell blood in the water. Ohio State has dropped three straight meetings in this rivalry and now a weakened Wolverines bunch rolls into The Horseshoe. You think Ryan Day is going to let up? Michigan’s defense gave up 470 yards and 38 points to Oregon, and Ohio State can do better if it chooses. I don’t expect Wolverines’ top corner Will Johnson to return, either. This one could get real ugly and I don’t expect OSU to take it easy.

PICK: Over 42.5 total points score

Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens (-3, O/U 51)

While we want points in Columbus, we don’t in Baltimore. It’s probably not the most popular play and that’s okay. I’m very impressed with the job Vic Fangio has done with Philadelphia’s defense. The Eagles D ranks third in EPA per rush and sixth in EPA per pass. Fangio has also done a bang-up job over the years against mobile quarterbacks. Let’s get a 24-20 final either way.

PICK: Under 51 total points scored

Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders (-6, O/U 44.5)

How healthy is Jayden Daniels? Washington’s rookie quarterback is clearly battling an injury over the last month, and it shows on film. My biggest concern, though, is the Commanders defense. It has given up 34, 26 and 28 points in three straight losses and I like the way this Titans team is playing hard under first-year head coach Brian Callahan. Take the points.

PICK: Titans (+6) to lose by 6 points or fewer, or win outright

Los Angeles Chargers (-1, O/U 47.5) @ Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are back home off a much-needed bye. It looks like Atlanta’s defense will get three starters back from injury, and it also helps that stud receiver Drake London was a full participant at Friday’s practice. Meanwhile, the Chargers have a short week after playing Monday night and now must deal with miserable cross-country travel right after Thanksgiving.

PICK: Falcons (+1) to lose by 1 point or fewer, or win outright

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and BetQL Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

