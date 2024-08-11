College Football 2024 Buffalo football predictions: Ranked No. 120 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Buffalo Bulls Ranking: 120/134

Conference ranking: 7th in Mid-American (+3000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Tulsa (119), New Mexico (118), Ohio (117), North Texas (116), Nevada (115)

Teams behind them: Central Michigan (121), New Mexico State (122), Florida Atlantic (123), FIU (124), Louisiana Tech (125)

RJ's take: Just when Pete Lembo might have thought he left the MAC for good, they pulled him back in to be head coach at Buffalo following Mo Linguist's departure to Alabama.

But the cupboard isn't completely empty, with linebacker Shaun Dolac returning after a short stint in Logan, Utah. He recorded 13 tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks, in 2023. Alongside Red Murdock, who accounted for nine tackles for loss and three forced fumbles while starting just the last six games of the season, the defense in Buffalo might become a calling card with former RedHawks LB coach Joe Bowen coordinating.

Buffalo's Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+125) Under 5.5 (-160)

