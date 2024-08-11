2024 Buffalo football predictions: Ranked No. 120 by RJ Young
Buffalo Bulls Ranking: 120/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 7th in Mid-American (+3000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Tulsa (119), New Mexico (118), Ohio (117), North Texas (116), Nevada (115)
Teams behind them: Central Michigan (121), New Mexico State (122), Florida Atlantic (123), FIU (124), Louisiana Tech (125)
RJ's take: Just when Pete Lembo might have thought he left the MAC for good, they pulled him back in to be head coach at Buffalo following Mo Linguist's departure to Alabama.
But the cupboard isn't completely empty, with linebacker Shaun Dolac returning after a short stint in Logan, Utah. He recorded 13 tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks, in 2023. Alongside Red Murdock, who accounted for nine tackles for loss and three forced fumbles while starting just the last six games of the season, the defense in Buffalo might become a calling card with former RedHawks LB coach Joe Bowen coordinating.
Buffalo's Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+125) Under 5.5 (-160)
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?