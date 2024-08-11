College Football 2024 Baylor football predictions: Ranked No. 63 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Baylor Bears Ranking: 63/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 15th in Big 12 (+6000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: South Alabama (62), South Carolina (61), Coastal Carolina (60), Western Kentucky (59), Virginia Tech (58)

Teams behind them: Georgia Southern (64), Arkansas State (65), Tulane (66), Jacksonville State (67), California (68)

[Baylor 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: Dequan Finn is expected to start at QB, but offensive coordinator Jake Spatival knows he's got a couple bangers in the backfield in Dominic Richardson and Richard Reese. Reese, who was a freshman All-American and has run TDs back on kick returns, needs touches. So does former Ole Miss and USC tight end Michael Trigg, who is 6-foot-4, 245. So does Monray Baldwin, who has 127 catches for 1,188 in two years.

Past that, I'm betting on Dave Aranda, AKA The Philosopher, AKA Aristotle Aranda and defensive coordinator Matt Powledge to field a defense that will keep the offense in striking distance of winning at the end.

Baylor's Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+100) Under 5.5 (-120)

