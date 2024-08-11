College Football 2024 Arizona football predictions: Ranked No. 23 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arizona Wildcats rankings: 23/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 6th in Big 12 (+1100 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Texas A&M (22), West Virginia (21), Kansas (20), Clemson (19), Kansas State (18)

Teams behind them: Iowa (24), Iowa State (25), Miami (26), Wisconsin (27), Kentucky (28)

[Arizona 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: Before departing, Jedd Fisch built a team that won 10 games and beat Oklahoma in a fair fight at the Alamo Bowl. All Brent Brennan has to do is acknowledge that it ain’t broke, so don’t fix it.

Call Noah Fifita The Ark because he's the boat the Wildcats will jump on when the storm comes.

Fifita threw for 300 yards or more five times last year — including 527 against Arizona State, 303 against USC and 354 against OU.

Tetairoa McMillan caught 90 passes for 1,402 yards — second in the Pac-12 to Rome Odunze last year. With one of the five offensive tackles in the sport in Jonah Savaiinaea returning to help protect The Ark, the offense ought to have a side hustle as an electric company with how it should light up scoreboards from Morgantown to Manhattan. And with former New Mexico wideout Jacoby Croskey-Merritt joining after a year where he notched 1,190 yards and 17 TDs, The Ark is liable to fill the boat with the best two-by-two in Big 12.

10 wins in 2024? Probably not. But nine? In the new Big 12? Where you dodge Oklahoma State, Kansas and Iowa State? I can see it.

Arizona's Win Total Odds: Over 8 (+125) Under 8 (-150)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]





share