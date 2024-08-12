2024 ACC Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels
The ACC kicks off its 2024 season with a slate of games featuring familiar conference matchups and intriguing non-conference challenges. As teams look to start the year on a strong note, Week 1 will provide early indications of which squads are ready to contend for the ACC title.
Keep reading for details on how to watch the opening week of ACC football, including dates, times, channels, and more.
Where can I watch ACC football games? What channel will they be on?
ACC football games will be spread across various broadcast and cable networks, including ESPN, ESPNU, CBSS, ACCN, ACCNX, ABC and FOX.
The ACC Football Championship Game will air on ABC.
How can I stream ACC football or watch without cable?
Games airing on FOX or FS1 can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app. Games on CBS will be available on Paramount+. Select games will be available on ESPN+ as well.
Streaming services like YouTube TV can also be used to stream games.
How can I watch ACC football for free?
If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, ABC or CBS for free.
2024 ACC Schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Week 1
Saturday, August 24
- FSU vs. Georgia Tech - 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- SMU vs. Nevada - 8:00 p.m. (CBSS)
Thursday, August 29
- N Carolina A&T vs. Wake Forest - 7:00 p.m. (ACCNX)
- Western Carolina vs. NC State - 7:00 p.m. (ACCN)
- UNC vs. Minnesota - 8:00 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, August 30
- Elon vs. Duke - 7:30 p.m. (ACCN)
- TCU vs. Stanford - 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, August 31
- Kent State vs. Pittsburgh - 12:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
- Virginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt - 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Austin Peay vs. Louisville - 12:00 p.m. (ACCN)
- Clemson vs. Georgia - 12:00 p.m. (ABC)
- Miami (FL) vs. Florida - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Ohio vs. Syracuse - 3:30 p.m. (ACCN)
- UC Davis vs. California - 5:00 p.m. (ACCNX)
- Richmond vs. Virginia - 6:00 p.m. (ACCNX)
- Georgia State vs. Georgia Tech - 8:00 p.m. (ACCN)
- Houston Christian vs. SMU - 8:00 p.m. (ACCNX)
Monday, September 2
- Boston College vs. FSU - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
