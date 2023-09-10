College Football
2023 college football odds: Quinn Ewers' Heisman odds on move
College Football

2023 college football odds: Quinn Ewers' Heisman odds on move

Published Sep. 10, 2023 12:19 p.m. ET

Sophomore Quinn Ewers quarterbacked the No. 11 Texas Longhorns to a 34-24 upset win at No. 3 Alabama on Saturday night — and Heisman Trophy oddsmakers noticed.

Ewers was 24-for-38 passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns against Bama, and on FanDuel Sportsbook, his odds to win the prestigious award dipped from +2200 earlier in the week to +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total) after beating Nick Saban's Tide.

He moved from sixth to fourth on the Heisman odds list.

Here are the Heisman odds for the top eight players at FanDuel: *

Caleb Williams, USC: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)
Michael Penix Jr., Washington: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Jordan Travis, Florida State: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Quinn Ewers,Texas Longhorns: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Drew Allar, Penn State: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Bo Nix, Oregon Ducks : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Sam Hartman, Notre Dame: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

* odds as of 9/9/2023

No. 11 Texas stuns No. 3 Alabama

No. 11 Texas stuns No. 3 Alabama
RJ Young reacts to the Texas Longhorns defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2.

Some other gems from the Longhorns' win over the Tide:

– Texas snapped Alabama's 21-game home winning streak

– The Longhorns ended the Tide's 57-game regular season nonconference win streak, dating back to Saban's first season in Tuscaloosa in 2007

– It was Texas' first road win over a top-three team since 1969

– Ewers savored the win, as he suffered a sprained left clavicle in the 20-19 loss to the Tide last season.

– The Longhorns and Tide will meet again soon, as Texas is joining the SEC next season.

So are you going to put some money down on Ewers to win the Heisman? Follow FOX Sports for the latest gambling odds and news!

