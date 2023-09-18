College Football 2023 College Football odds: Bettors close to cashing in on Colorado win total wagers Published Sep. 18, 2023 12:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Those who have made a habit of betting on the Colorado Buffaloes moneyline are rubbing their hands together once again after Week 3.

The Buffs now sit at 3-0 after earning a hard-fought, double-overtime victory over the Colorado State Rams on Saturday.

And with that, their win total number of 3.5 is well within reach.

As BetMGM's John Ewing outlined, 87% of bets at the sportsbook were on the win total Over, meaning the Buffaloes are one win away from helping bettors cash in.

After going 1-11 last season, Colorado brought in new head coach Deion Sanders — as well as a host of transfers — and has suddenly and shockingly become the center of the college football universe.

The Buffs upset then-No. 17 TCU in Week 1 before knocking off rival Nebraska in Week 2 and another rival in the Rams in Week 3. They are averaging 41.3 points and 479 yards per game on the season.

Next up for the Buffaloes figures to be their stiffest test this season, a date at No. 10 Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 23.

As of Monday, despite Colorado's early-season success, the Buffaloes opened up as huge underdogs (+20.5). The Ducks own wins over Portland State, Texas Tech and Hawai'i. They're averaging 58 points and 587 yards per game through three games.

One source of concern for the Buffaloes is the absence of two-way star Travis Hunter, who was injured in Saturday's game via a late hit by the Rams' Henry Blackburn.

Skip Bayless reported Monday on "Undisputed" that Hunter suffered a lacerated liver and will be out for 3-4 weeks, meaning he would miss the Oregon game and Colorado's Week 5 game against No. 5 USC.

Can the Buffaloes win one more game to cash in for Over bettors?

After Week 5, they have three games remaining against currently unranked opponents: Arizona State (10/7), Stanford (10/13) and Arizona (11/11). If all turns out well for Colorado, Over bettors should be cashing in within the month.

