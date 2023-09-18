College Football
2023 College Football odds: Bettors close to cashing in on Colorado win total wagers
College Football

2023 College Football odds: Bettors close to cashing in on Colorado win total wagers

Published Sep. 18, 2023 12:53 p.m. ET

Those who have made a habit of betting on the Colorado Buffaloes moneyline are rubbing their hands together once again after Week 3.

The Buffs now sit at 3-0 after earning a hard-fought, double-overtime victory over the Colorado State Rams on Saturday.

And with that, their win total number of 3.5 is well within reach.

As BetMGM's John Ewing outlined, 87% of bets at the sportsbook were on the win total Over, meaning the Buffaloes are one win away from helping bettors cash in.

ADVERTISEMENT

After going 1-11 last season, Colorado brought in new head coach Deion Sanders — as well as a host of transfers — and has suddenly and shockingly become the center of the college football universe. 

The Buffs upset then-No. 17 TCU in Week 1 before knocking off rival Nebraska in Week 2 and another rival in the Rams in Week 3. They are averaging 41.3 points and 479 yards per game on the season.

Next up for the Buffaloes figures to be their stiffest test this season, a date at No. 10 Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 23.

As of Monday, despite Colorado's early-season success, the Buffaloes opened up as huge underdogs (+20.5). The Ducks own wins over Portland State, Texas Tech and Hawai'i. They're averaging 58 points and 587 yards per game through three games. 

One source of concern for the Buffaloes is the absence of two-way star Travis Hunter, who was injured in Saturday's game via a late hit by the Rams' Henry Blackburn

Skip Bayless reported Monday on "Undisputed" that Hunter suffered a lacerated liver and will be out for 3-4 weeks, meaning he would miss the Oregon game and Colorado's Week 5 game against No. 5 USC.

Can the Buffaloes win one more game to cash in for Over bettors? 

After Week 5, they have three games remaining against currently unranked opponents: Arizona State (10/7), Stanford (10/13) and Arizona (11/11). If all turns out well for Colorado, Over bettors should be cashing in within the month. 

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Rams RB Cam Akers' future with team uncertain after Week 2 benching

Rams RB Cam Akers' future with team uncertain after Week 2 benching

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes