2023 Big 12 Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels
In 2023, the Big 12 conference will feature 14 teams for the first time, including newcomers BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. The season starts on Thursday, Aug. 31, when UCF plays Kent State on FS1 and Kansas plays Missouri State on ESPN+.
And another season of top-notch "Big Noon Kickoff" matchups begins on Saturday, Sept. 2, when TCU plays host to Colorado on FOX and the FOX Sports app.
Check out the complete details on how to watch the opening week of Big 12 football, including dates, times and TV channels.
Where can I watch Big 12 football games? What channel will they be on?
Big 12 football games will be spread across various broadcast and cable networks including FOX, FS1, ESPN and CBS.
The Big 12 Football Championship Game will air on ABC.
How can I stream Big 12 football or watch without cable?
Games airing on FOX or FS1 can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app. Select games will be available on ESPN+ as well.
Streaming services like YouTube TV can also be used to stream games.
How can I watch Big 12 football for free?
If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, ABC or CBS for free.
2023 Big 12 Schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Week 1
Thursday, Aug 31:
- Kent State vs. UCF - 7 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, Sep 1:
- Missouri State vs. Kansas - 8 p.m. (ESPN+)
Saturday, Sep 2:
- Colorado vs. TCU - 12 p.m. (FOX)
- Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma - 12 p.m. (ESPN)
- UNI vs. Iowa State - 2 p.m. (ESPN+)
- Eastern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati - 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
- Rice vs. Texas - 3:30 p.m. (FOX)
- Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
- Texas State vs. Baylor - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
- SE Missouri State vs. Kansas State - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
- UTSA vs. Houston - 7 p.m. (FS1)
- West Virginia vs. Penn State - 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
- Texas Tech vs. Wyoming - 7:30 p.m. (CBS)
- Sam Houston State vs. BYU - 10:15 p.m. (FS1)
