College Football
2023 Big 12 Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels
College Football

2023 Big 12 Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels

Published Aug. 2, 2023 1:55 p.m. ET

In 2023, the Big 12 conference will feature 14 teams for the first time, including newcomers BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. The season starts on Thursday, Aug. 31, when UCF plays Kent State on FS1 and Kansas plays Missouri State on ESPN+.

And another season of top-notch "Big Noon Kickoff" matchups begins on Saturday, Sept. 2, when TCU plays host to Colorado on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Check out the complete details on how to watch the opening week of Big 12 football, including dates, times and TV channels.

Where can I watch Big 12 football games? What channel will they be on?

Big 12 football games will be spread across various broadcast and cable networks including FOX, FS1, ESPN and CBS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Big 12 Football Championship Game will air on ABC.

How can I stream Big 12 football or watch without cable?

Games airing on FOX or FS1 can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app. Select games will be available on ESPN+ as well. 

Streaming services like YouTube TV can also be used to stream games.

How can I watch Big 12 football for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, ABC or CBS for free.

2023 Big 12 Schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Week 1

Thursday, Aug 31:

Friday, Sep 1:

Saturday, Sep 2:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Big 12
Texas Longhorns
Colorado Buffaloes
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 SEC Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels

2023 SEC Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes