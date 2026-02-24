Tre White Leads No. 14 Kansas Over No. 5 Houston For Cougars' 3rd Straight Loss
Tre White scored a season-high 23 points and No. 14 Kansas bounced back from a surprising defeat with a 69-56 victory over No. 5 Houston on Monday night.
Freshman star Darryn Peterson added 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting in 30 minutes for the Jayhawks (21-7, 11-4 Big 12), who fell six spots in this week’s AP Top 25 following an 84-68 loss at home Saturday to unranked Cincinnati.
Bryson Tiller had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Kansas, which handed the scuffling Cougars (23-5, 11-4) their third consecutive defeat — all against top-15 opponents. Melvin Council Jr. added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Kingston Flemings scored 16 on 6-of-18 shooting for Houston, which hadn’t dropped three straight games since January 2017. The Cougars shot 32% from the field, including 5 of 24 (21%) from 3-point territory.
Kansas hasn’t lost consecutive home games since the 1988-89 season, Roy Williams’ first as coach. The Jayhawks are 52-1 on ESPN’s Big Monday in Allen Fieldhouse, including 41-0 under coach Bill Self. Two weeks ago, they took down top-ranked Arizona at The Phog.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
