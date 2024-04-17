College Basketball What does Tarris Reed's commitment to UConn mean for the reigning national champs? Updated Apr. 17, 2024 1:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The reigning national champions have made their first transfer portal addition of the offseason.

UConn has picked up a commitment from Michigan transfer Tarris Reed Jr., a 6-foot-10 rising junior who averaged 9.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this past season for the Wolverines.



Reed, a former four-star recruit out of Link Academy in Missouri, is predominantly a post presence with a strong work ethic. He is a quality defensive piece with upside, having averaged 1.4 blocks per game this past year. The former Wolverine visited Connecticut this past weekend when the back-to-back champions hosted their parade in downtown Hartford.

What does this mean? Dan Hurley and his staff have gone with a two-man tandem on the interior in the past two seasons with Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan in 2022-23, then Clingan and Samson Johnson this past year. Johnson and Reed are not at the level of Clingan and Sanogo, but there's upside to each of them and Hurley and his staff have to see the pairing as their next platoon at the 5 slot.



A big question: Will Alex Karaban return for his junior season to be in place at the power forward slot? That answer hangs in the balance as he is one of the best stretch shooters in the country, averaging 13.3 points and shooting 38% from 3 this past season.



UConn will presumably make other portal additions, and the addition of Reed is a strong start for the Huskies as they set aim for a three-peat.

