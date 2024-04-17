College Basketball
What does Tarris Reed's commitment to UConn mean for the reigning national champs?
College Basketball

What does Tarris Reed's commitment to UConn mean for the reigning national champs?

Updated Apr. 17, 2024 1:24 p.m. ET
John Fanta
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

The reigning national champions have made their first transfer portal addition of the offseason.

UConn has picked up a commitment from Michigan transfer Tarris Reed Jr., a 6-foot-10 rising junior who averaged 9.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this past season for the Wolverines. 

Reed, a former four-star recruit out of Link Academy in Missouri, is predominantly a post presence with a strong work ethic. He is a quality defensive piece with upside, having averaged 1.4 blocks per game this past year. The former Wolverine visited Connecticut this past weekend when the back-to-back champions hosted their parade in downtown Hartford. 

What does this mean? Dan Hurley and his staff have gone with a two-man tandem on the interior in the past two seasons with Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan in 2022-23, then Clingan and Samson Johnson this past year. Johnson and Reed are not at the level of Clingan and Sanogo, but there's upside to each of them and Hurley and his staff have to see the pairing as their next platoon at the 5 slot. 

A big question: Will Alex Karaban return for his junior season to be in place at the power forward slot? That answer hangs in the balance as he is one of the best stretch shooters in the country, averaging 13.3 points and shooting 38% from 3 this past season. 

UConn will presumably make other portal additions, and the addition of Reed is a strong start for the Huskies as they set aim for a three-peat.

[2025 March Madness odds: Duke opens as early favorites; Huskies move up]

ADVERTISEMENT

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 college basketball transfer portal tracker: UConn lands big man Tarris Reed

2024 college basketball transfer portal tracker: UConn lands big man Tarris Reed

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes