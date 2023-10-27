West Virginia forward Akok Akok hospitalized after collapsing on court during exhibition
West Virginia forward Akok Akok was hospitalized Friday night after collapsing on the court during a charity exhibition game.
Akok suffered a medical emergency early in the second half of the game with George Mason, West Virginia's athletic department said in a statement.
Medical personnel attended to Akok for several minutes before he was removed from the court on a stretcher. He was taken to a hospital for further observation.
"I got good news. He's stable, and he's responsive," West Virginia interim coach Josh Eilert said at his postgame news conference. "He wanted to make sure he congratulated his teammates, and he's in a good place right now. They're probably going to be holding him overnight to do a lot of testing, but I never thought I'd have to deal with a situation like that. It's heartbreaking, but I'm glad he's still here with us."
The game eventually resumed.
Eilert said he talked with George Mason coach Tony Skinn, who "left it up to me. I made sure the guys were in a good headspace, good enough headspace to continue the game. That was important, and they wanted to play so we decided it was best to move on, try to turn the page."
Akok transferred to West Virginia after playing last season at Georgetown. He also spent three seasons at UConn.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Kansas, Purdue among No. 1 seeds
Top-ranked recruit Cooper Flagg reportedly set to announce commitment this week
Big East media day: Rick Pitino's vision, Ed Cooley's big move, UConn disrespected?
-
Cooper Flagg shifts focus to Maine after shooting, says college decision can wait
Tom Izzo gets emotional as son, Steven Izzo, makes free throws in MSU exhibition
Kelvin Sampson on Big 12: 'They're all German shepherds. Where's the Shih Tzus?'
-
Big East men's basketball preview: Power rankings, awards, predictions
Men's college basketball preseason top 25: Kansas, Duke lead 2023-24 rankings
College Basketball: FOX Sports' 2023-24 preseason All-America teams
-
2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Kansas, Purdue among No. 1 seeds
Top-ranked recruit Cooper Flagg reportedly set to announce commitment this week
Big East media day: Rick Pitino's vision, Ed Cooley's big move, UConn disrespected?
-
Cooper Flagg shifts focus to Maine after shooting, says college decision can wait
Tom Izzo gets emotional as son, Steven Izzo, makes free throws in MSU exhibition
Kelvin Sampson on Big 12: 'They're all German shepherds. Where's the Shih Tzus?'
-
Big East men's basketball preview: Power rankings, awards, predictions
Men's college basketball preseason top 25: Kansas, Duke lead 2023-24 rankings
College Basketball: FOX Sports' 2023-24 preseason All-America teams