College Basketball
UNC G Seth Trimble Breaks Arm in Team Workout
College Basketball

UNC G Seth Trimble Breaks Arm in Team Workout

Published Nov. 10, 2025 10:25 a.m. ET

No. 25 North Carolina senior guard Seth Trimble is out indefinitely after suffering a broken left forearm during a workout on Sunday.

The school said a timetable for Trimble's return will be determined following surgery this week.

"So sad for Seth," North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said in a statement. "He’s such a great kid and teammate and has worked so hard for his senior year. He loves being a Tar Heel and we love him. The good news is he will be back at some point this year, and I know he will continue to be a great leader for us until he can get back in the lineup."

Trimble entered the season as a team leader on a roster with 11 new players and had a huge immediate impact in the Tar Heels' 87-74 win over No. 19 Kansas on Friday.

The 6-foot-3, fourth-year player rebounded from a quiet first half to score 13 of his 17 points in the second as North Carolina rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit. Trimble also played a crucial role defensively, helping to slow Kansas star freshman Darryn Peterson in the second half.

Trimble averaged 11.7 points per game last season, an increase of more than six points from 2023-24. 

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

