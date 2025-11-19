College Basketball
UConn vs. Arizona Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel
College Basketball

UConn vs. Arizona Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel

Updated Nov. 19, 2025 4:54 p.m. ET

A pair of hot teams meet when the No. 3 UConn Huskies (4-0) host the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (4-0) on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The Huskies will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Wildcats, winners of four straight.

The Huskies enter their matchup against the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite. The matchup's point total is set at 154.5.

Continue scrolling to get all the information ahead of betting on the UConn-Arizona clash.

UConn vs. Arizona How to Watch & Odds

Huskies vs Wildcats Betting Information
FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline
Huskies-6.5-110-110154.5-111-109-294+235

UConn vs. Arizona Prediction

The UConn Huskies are poised to take down the Arizona Wildcats tonight. UConn's 4-0 record and 55.8% field goal percentage, which is the 5th highest in NCAA Men's Basketball this season, make them a formidable opponent. Arizona, also 4-0, has shown defensive resilience and veteran impact, with Anthony Dell'Orso scoring 20 points off the bench in their last game against UCLA.

UConn's offense is diversified and efficient, with players like Alex Karaban, Silas Demary Jr., and Tarris Reed Jr. each scoring 21 points against BYU. Their ability to maintain composure in high-pressure situations is evident in their 9 wins in their last 10 Top 10 matchups. Arizona, on the other hand, has leaned on a deep veteran core to stabilize late-game possessions, with Jaden Bradley's go-ahead three and well-rounded performance against UCLA being a notable example.

Given UConn's strong home record and Arizona's road performance, this matchup is expected to be intense.

  • Pick ATS: Arizona (+6.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (154.5)
  • Prediction: UConn 77, Arizona 75

Prediction provided by FOX Sports' Sports AI. Download the FOX Sports App for free access to Sports AI.

UConn vs. Arizona Betting Insights

Betting Line Implied Predictions

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the encounter is Huskies 80, Wildcats 74.
  • The Huskies have a 74.6% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • The Wildcats sit with a 29.9% implied probability to win.

Key Spread Facts

  • UConn went 17-18-0 ATS last season.
  • Arizona won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • UConn was 8-13 ATS last season when playing as at least a 6.5-point favorite.
  • Arizona was an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Key Total Facts

  • The Huskies and their opponent broke the 154.5-point mark six times last season.
  • Last year, 21 Wildcats games featured more than 154.5 points scored.
  • These two teams scored a combined average of 159.5 points per game last season, higher than the total for this matchup by 5.0 points.

Key Moneyline Facts

  • UConn went 20-7 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 74.1% of those games).
  • Arizona won four of the 10 games it played as underdogs last season.
  • UConn had a record of 16-5 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -294 or shorter last year (76.2%).
  • Arizona played as an underdog of +235 or more once last season and lost that game.

Event Odds

 

UConn vs. Arizona: 2024-25 Stats Comparison

 UConnArizona
Points Scored Per Game (Rank)77.0 (90)82.5 (16)
Points Allowed (Rank)68.0 (56)73.3 (219)
Rebounds (Rank)9.9 (85)10.6 (49)
3pt Made (Rank)8.5 (88)7.2 (233)
Assists (Rank)17.3 (8)16.2 (32)
Turnovers (Rank)10.0 (71)11.2 (186)
 

UConn 2024-25 Top Performers

Huskies Leaders
NameGPPTSREBASSTSTLBLK3PM
Liam McNeeley2714.56.02.30.60.21.7
Solomon Ball3514.43.61.60.70.32.8
Alex Karaban3314.35.32.80.61.52.1
Tarris Reed Jr.359.67.31.00.71.60.0
Hassan Diarra357.73.75.71.60.30.7

Arizona 2024-25 Top Performers

Wildcats Leaders
NameGPPTSREBASSTSTLBLK3PM
Caleb Love3717.24.43.41.20.32.6
Jaden Bradley3712.13.43.71.80.10.7
KJ Lewis3710.84.62.91.30.80.4
Henri Veesaar379.45.01.30.71.10.4
Trey Townsend358.23.91.00.30.20.5
 

Big East
UConn Huskies
Arizona Wildcats
