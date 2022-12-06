Women's College Basketball UConn star Azzi Fudd expected to miss 3-6 weeks with injury 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

UConn star sophomore Azzi Fudd is expected to miss 3-6 weeks after suffering a right knee injury Sunday in a game vs. Notre Dame, the school announced Tuesday.

Fudd underwent an evaluation on Monday, and a team said that an MRI confirmed the injury.

Fudd exited in the final minute of the first quarter after teammate Aaliyah Edwards fell on her. She returned midway through the second period to play four hobbled minutes, but sat the rest of the way as a precaution, according to head coach Geno Auriemma.

The Fighting Irish went on to hand the third-ranked Huskies their first loss of the season, 74-60. Fudd entered the day averaging 24.0 points per game.

Connecticut is already playing without star Paige Bueckers, who is sidelined for the season with an ACL injury. Bueckers has said she intends to return to the program for the 2023-24 season.

The Huskies host Princeton on Thursday before visiting Maryland next Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

in this topic Women's College Basketball UConn Huskies Azzi Fudd Paige Bueckers