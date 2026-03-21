UCLA Coach Mick Cronin Says His 'Ridiculous' Critics Need To 'Get a Life'

UCLA coach Mick Cronin didn't mince words when asked about those being critical of his recent controversial in-game behavior.

"It’s ridiculous," he said bluntly. "Everybody needs to get a life. … C’mon, man. … We’re not coaching little league, buddy. Everybody doesn’t get an at-bat."

Recently, both Cronin and UConn head coach Dan Hurley have drawn widespread criticism for their sideline antics. Cronin went viral in February for ejecting his own player, while Hurley was ejected from a game in March after making contact with an official.

Cronin defended his fellow coach.

"You want to win big, but you think Coach Hurley [is] not supposed to be intense?" he asked.

The No. 7 seeded Bruins face the No. 2 seeded Huskies in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

UCLA advanced to the Round of 32 after a narrow 75-71 win over 10th-seeded UCF on Friday night. In that game, Eric Dailey Jr. scored 20 points, Xaiver Booker had 15 points and eight rebounds to make up for the absence of leading scorer Tyler Biloudeau.

Under the comical and combustible Cronin, the Bruins are back in the second round for the second straight tournament after missing out in 2024. Cronin preached for his team to hit the reset button after losing in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals and skipping the NCAA selection show.

Cronin is in his seventh season as UCLA's head coach following a 13-year run at Cincinnati. He's looking to get back to the Final Four for the first time since accomplishing the feat in his second year with the Bruins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.