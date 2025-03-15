College Basketball Tennessee outlasts top-seeded Auburn to reach SEC Tournament title game Published Mar. 15, 2025 5:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tennessee took down top-seeded Auburn 80-75 to reach the SEC Tournament championship game.

The Volunteers turned it up a notch on defense in the second half to build a double-digit lead. The Tigers answered back, cutting it to three, but Tennessee staved them off in the end.

The defeat was No. 3 Auburn's third in its past four games. The Tigers (28-5) had won 20 out of 21 games before this recent slip up. They should still be a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament, but they go in suddenly seeming beatable.

The fourth-seeded Volunteers (27-6) got revenge for both their Jan. 25 loss at Auburn and their 2019 loss to the Tigers in this tournament's title game. The victory also sustains No. 8 Tennessee's hopes for a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament, a case that will only grow stronger if it can win the SEC Tournament championship.

Point guard Zakai Zeigler had 20 points for the Volunteers, Jordan Gainey added 15 points and Chaz Lanier had 12.

SEC player of the year Johni Broome led Auburn with 23 points, Miles Kelly added 13 and Denver Jones had 10.

Auburn led 33-32 at halftime thanks to a late 10-0 spurt. The Tigers last led at 48-47.

Takeaways

Tennessee: The Vols are playing in their fourth final in the last seven tournaments. They won in Tampa in 2022 and lost the title game in both 2018 and 2019. They improved to 12-8 in this tournament under coach Rick Barnes, who got his 833rd career victory.

Auburn: The Tigers came in looking for a fourth tournament title and third under coach Bruce Pearl. Not only did they win with Pearl last year and in 2019, they also won in 1985.

Key moment

Tennessee never trailed after a 13-1 run to go up 60-49 capped by Zeigler's 3 from the top of the circle with 7:17 left.

Key stat

The Vols had an edge at the free-throw line, making 25 of 27, including 18 of 20 in the second half. Auburn was 13 of 22. Jahmai Mashack sealed the win with 14 seconds left with the final pair.

Up next

Not only might the top No. 1 overall seed that Auburn once thought might belong the Tigers' be gone, they learn Sunday where they land. Tennessee needed a buzzer-beater to beat Alabama on March 1 and split with Florida during the regular season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

