TBT Round of 16 Recap: La Familia, Carmen's Crew eliminated

The Elam Ending is the gift that keeps giving.

Basketball fans have been treated to numerous breathtaking finishes so far in the 2025 version of The Basketball Tournament, and it was the same story on Tuesday.

A total of five games were played on Tuesday, and all but one of them were decided by single-digits.

Here is a recap of Tuesday's TBT action!

Eberlein Drive 71, La Familia 70

La Familia saw their chance at $1 million go down the drain as Eberlein Drive's Anthony Clemmons drained a 3-pointer to reach the target score of 71 and deliver his team a 71-70 victory.

Terry Taylor had a game-high 20 points, connecting on four three-pointers for Eberlein Drive. Gabe York (15) and Junathaen Watson (14) were the only other players in double-digits.

La Familia had four players in double-digits, but one point too short. Archie Goodwin led the way in scoring with 19 to go with six assists and five rebounds. Kahlil Whitney finished with 18 off the bench. Willie Cauley-Stein poured in 12 points, going 6-of-6 from the field, and Andrew Harrison had 10 points.

Eberlein Drive moves on to face the winner between Sideline Cancer and La Ignite.

Shell Shock 68, NXT ERA Elite 62

Ronald March scored a game-high 21 points and Kevon Voyles added 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field to lead Shell Shock to an impressive 68-62 win over NXT ERA Elite.

Former Maryland standout Melo Trimble did not play in the game, but that didn't stop Shell Shock's offense, which shot 42% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.

Sage Tolbert led NXT ERA Elite with 13 points, while Bruce Massey Jr. and Jordan Dingle each chipped in 10 points in the loss.

With the victory, Shell Shock will advance to play Best Virginia at 6 p.m. ET July 28 on FS1.

Best Virginia 79, Elite Nation 68

Best Virginia pulled away late with a strong fourth quarter and earned an impressive 79-68 win over Elite Nation.

Best Virginia was fueled by a monster night from James Reese V, who finished with 24 points, five 3s, and a dagger step-back jumper to push the lead to double-digits late in the Elam Ending. Kedrian Johnson also delivered a key momentum-swinging play in the second quarter, picking off a cross-court pass and finishing with a two-handed slam that ignited the Charleston crowd.

Rashad Vaughn led the charge for Elite Nation with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including a scorching 6-of-8 from 3-point range. One of his biggest moments came midway through the third quarter, when he drilled back-to-back deep 3s from NBA range to cut the deficit to single-digits and force a Best Virginia timeout. AJ English chipped in 15 points and six rebounds in the loss.

Best Virginia will move on to play Shell Shock at 6 p.m. ET July 28 on FS1.

Fail Harder 68, Carmen's Crew 62

Carmen’s Crew's quest to repeat as champions came to an end as the top-seeded team in the Indianapolis regional fell to Fail Harder, 68-62.

Despite cutting the lead to four during the Elam Ending after trailing by 19 points at halftime, Carmen’s Crew couldn’t complete the comeback. Darius Adams sealed the win for Fail Harder with a baseline jumper. Adams finished with a team-high 19 points in the victory.

The loss continues a rough trend for No. 1 seeds in this year’s TBT, with six already eliminated.

Aftershocks 66, Forever Coogs 63

Marcus Keene punched the Aftershocks' ticket to the next round with a game-winning 3-pointer in his team's 66-63 win over the Forever Coogs.

Keene carried the offensive load for the Aftershocks, scoring a game-high 17 points. Ironically, Keene is not an alumnus of Wichita State like many of his teammates.

Thanks to TBT’s new Home Court Advantage rule, the Aftershocks will continue to host at Charles Koch Arena. If the Aftershocks keep winning, they will host every remaining game — including the championship — on their home floor.

