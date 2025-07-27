The Basketball Tournament TBT 2025 Quarterfinals Recap: We Are D3 Beats Fail Harder to Advance Published Jul. 27, 2025 9:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Basketball Tournament delivered big-time drama in the quarterfinals.

We Are D3 kicked off the action with a thrilling win over Fail Harder to punch its ticket to the semifinals on July 31.

Up next, Heartfire takes on Aftershocks, a team loaded with Wichita State alumni.

The other four remaining teams — Best Virginia (West Virginia alum), Shell Shock (Maryland alum), Eberlein Drive and Sideline Cancer — will face off on Monday night in the final two games of the quarterfinal round.

Here's a recap of Sunday night's TBT action!

We Are D3 95, Fail Harder 93

We Are D3 got off to a quick start in this one, putting up more than twice as many points (23) than Fail Harder (11) in the first quarter. Fail Harder found a bit of a rhythm in the second quarter, though, cashing in for 25 points compared to 21 for We Are D3. Marcus Azor (We Are D3) and Darius Adams (Fail Harder) led all players with 13 first-half points.

We Are D3 took a 44-36 lead into halftime and came out hot in the third quarter, scoring 30 points with ease. Fail Harder went into the Elam Ending — the tournament's alternate ending, in which the game clock is shut off in the fourth quarter and a target score is set — down 20 points, 86-66. The target score was set at 94, and both teams went back and forth. Things came down to the wire, with both teams tied at 93-all after a fierce final quarter.

In the end, Fail Harder came just one point shy of pulling off the largest comeback in TBT history. Adams led all players with 44 points, while Ty Nichols and Dimitrius Underwood led We Are D3 with 19 points each.

Aftershocks vs. Heartfire

Stay tuned for updates.

