The Basketball Tournament TBT 2025 Quarterfinals Recap: Eberlein Drive, Best Virginia Advance to Semis Updated Jul. 28, 2025 10:02 p.m. ET

The field has narrowed for The Basketball Tournament's $1 million prize after the final two quarterfinal games wrapped on Monday evening.

First, Best Virginia (West Virginia alum) defeated Shell Shock (Maryland alum) to punch its ticket to the semifinals on July 31. Then, Eberlein Drive took down Sideline Cancer by double digits in the final game of the quarterfinal round.

The winners will go up against We Are D3, which defeated Fail Harder on Sunday night, and Aftershocks, a team loaded with Wichita State alumni that came out with a statement win over Heartfire to advance.

Here's a recap of Monday night's TBT action!

Eberlein Drive 88, Sideline Cancer 75

Eberlein Drive jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter, but Sideline Cancer found a spark in the second quarter to keep things within arm's reach. Heading into halftime, Eberlein Drive held a 44-33 edge. The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair, while both teams had a quiet fourth quarter, scoring just 18 total points between the two.

Heading into the Elam Ending — the tournament's alternate ending, in which the game clock is shut off in the fourth quarter and a target score is set — Eberlein Drive was ahead by a whopping 17 points, 79-62. The target score was 87.

Alonzo Verge Jr. led Sideline Cancer with 22 points, while Eberlein Drive's Gabe York led all scorers with 23 points.

Best Virginia 74, Shell Shock 61

Best Virginia jumped out to a strong 19-9 lead in the first quarter, but Shell Shock found its footing in the second quarter and made it an eight-point game, 32-24, at halftime. Both teams were neck and neck in the second half.

Heading into the Elam Ending, Best Virginia held a double-digit advantage, 65-54, and kept the momentum going. The target score was set for 73, but Shell Shock wasn't able to find a rhythm. Best Virginia finished things off in style.

Andre Fox led Shell Shock with 13 points off the bench. Best Virginia's James Reese V led all players with 24 points.

