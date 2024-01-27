College Basketball
T.J. Otzelberger says Iowa State wasn't monitoring Kansas State's huddles
Published Jan. 27, 2024 7:44 p.m. ET

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said Saturday that the program did not have anyone monitoring Kansas State's huddles during a 78-67 victory over the Wildcats on Wednesday night.

Otzelberger and Kansas State coach Jerome Tang had a pair of intense discussions during the Cyclones’ win, including during the handshake line after the game.

Tang and his staff thought Iowa State had team managers or other representatives in the stands behind Kansas State’s bench with the intent of stealing signs, according to a story in The Wichita Eagle. The story cited anonymous sources.

Reading from a prepared statement after Saturday's 79-75 victory over No. 7 Kansas, Otzelberger denied the accusations.

"Ludicrous rumors earlier this week that somehow we were trying to gain an advantage – looking into our opponent’s huddles is an affront to our players, our fans and to me," he said. "It’s not who I am. It’s not what our program is about. And I’m angry that someone would even make that suggestion.

"What is factual is one of their staff members cursed out one of our student managers who was mopping the floor under the basket. So, let’s put this to bed here and now. It didn’t happen. It won’t happen. And others need to be much more careful with their words moving forward."

A message was left Saturday seeking comment from the Big 12.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

College Basketball
Big 12
Iowa State Cyclones
