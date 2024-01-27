T.J. Otzelberger says Iowa State wasn't monitoring Kansas State's huddles
Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said Saturday that the program did not have anyone monitoring Kansas State's huddles during a 78-67 victory over the Wildcats on Wednesday night.
Otzelberger and Kansas State coach Jerome Tang had a pair of intense discussions during the Cyclones’ win, including during the handshake line after the game.
Tang and his staff thought Iowa State had team managers or other representatives in the stands behind Kansas State’s bench with the intent of stealing signs, according to a story in The Wichita Eagle. The story cited anonymous sources.
Reading from a prepared statement after Saturday's 79-75 victory over No. 7 Kansas, Otzelberger denied the accusations.
"Ludicrous rumors earlier this week that somehow we were trying to gain an advantage – looking into our opponent’s huddles is an affront to our players, our fans and to me," he said. "It’s not who I am. It’s not what our program is about. And I’m angry that someone would even make that suggestion.
"What is factual is one of their staff members cursed out one of our student managers who was mopping the floor under the basket. So, let’s put this to bed here and now. It didn’t happen. It won’t happen. And others need to be much more careful with their words moving forward."
A message was left Saturday seeking comment from the Big 12.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Marquette, Creighton on the rise
2024 March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
2024 College basketball rankings: UConn, UNC remain on top; Kansas, Duke fall
-
2023-24 Best college basketball players: Top 25 players in first 25 days of the season
Men's AP Top 25: UConn, Purdue remain on top; No. 25 New Mexico moves into rankings
A.J. Storr scores 28 as No. 13 Wisconsin beats Michigan State, 81-66
-
Pitino Chronicles, Episode 3: A New York state of mind
World's tallest teenager, 7-foot-6 center Olivier Rioux, commits to Florida
2024 College Basketball championship odds: Purdue favored, Kentucky rising
-
2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Marquette, Creighton on the rise
2024 March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
2024 College basketball rankings: UConn, UNC remain on top; Kansas, Duke fall
-
2023-24 Best college basketball players: Top 25 players in first 25 days of the season
Men's AP Top 25: UConn, Purdue remain on top; No. 25 New Mexico moves into rankings
A.J. Storr scores 28 as No. 13 Wisconsin beats Michigan State, 81-66
-
Pitino Chronicles, Episode 3: A New York state of mind
World's tallest teenager, 7-foot-6 center Olivier Rioux, commits to Florida
2024 College Basketball championship odds: Purdue favored, Kentucky rising